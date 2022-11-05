Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $176.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.44.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $166.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.38 and a 200-day moving average of $144.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

