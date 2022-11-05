Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,019 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.69.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE MRO opened at $32.03 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

