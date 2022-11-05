Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,841 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

Paychex Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $113.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.54. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.