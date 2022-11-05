Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at $38,217,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $21,799,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 162.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $224.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $234.14.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.