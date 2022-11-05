Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,175 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,986 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

