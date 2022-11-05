Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.12% of Hubbell worth $11,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $237.87 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $242.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.85 and a 200-day moving average of $205.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.