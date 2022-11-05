Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 20,533 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Moderna by 20.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 4.5% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 24.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus lowered their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.21.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $653,925,435.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $1,542,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,939,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $653,925,435.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 623,048 shares of company stock worth $86,920,902. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $158.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.84. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $376.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

