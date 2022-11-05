Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $246.97 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $179.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.