Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 15,405 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,325,000 after buying an additional 1,788,816 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,343,000 after buying an additional 676,006 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after buying an additional 549,799 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 465.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,964,000 after buying an additional 366,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

Arista Networks stock opened at $131.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average of $111.02. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $2,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,673.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,493 shares of company stock worth $31,995,546. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

