Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,291 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after buying an additional 532,344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,072,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,973,000 after acquiring an additional 182,822 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,468,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,522 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,041,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,033 shares of company stock worth $5,968,196. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.36.

NYSE AJG opened at $188.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $147.32 and a twelve month high of $191.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

