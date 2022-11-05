Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,533 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,098,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,730,000 after purchasing an additional 435,542 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 10,993.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 241,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 1,365.5% during the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 177,578 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Up 3.4 %

SONY stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group Profile

SONY has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.