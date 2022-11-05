Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $10.86 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,465 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.15% of First Solar worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,278 shares of company stock worth $281,663. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $153.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.02. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $161.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 174.57 and a beta of 1.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.70.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

