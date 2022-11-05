Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,313 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.5 %

SLB stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.99.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.