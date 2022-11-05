Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 31,689 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,674 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,644,000 after buying an additional 22,738 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $24,202,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,808 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,978,000 after buying an additional 57,030 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.68.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

