Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 17,119 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 30,865 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,732 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 211,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 21,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $76.00 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

