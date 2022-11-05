Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 974 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTD opened at $1,284.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,194.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,230.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total transaction of $11,104,953.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $13,604,708. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,314.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

