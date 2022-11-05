Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $7.39. Under Armour shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 120,467 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Under Armour to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.23.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
