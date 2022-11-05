Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.78.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $313.87 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

