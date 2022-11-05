Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 2,663.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,520 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,157,000 after purchasing an additional 304,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,537,000 after purchasing an additional 635,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.09. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.03 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.53 and a 12 month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

