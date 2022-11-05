CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CorVel by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $5,855,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRVL. TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

CorVel Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total transaction of $157,990.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 444,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,213,915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total value of $186,116.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,906.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total transaction of $157,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 444,420 shares in the company, valued at $70,213,915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,946 shares of company stock worth $1,807,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $157.20 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $129.19 and a 52 week high of $213.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.02.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter.

About CorVel

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.