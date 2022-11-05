W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GWW. Stephens upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $564.50.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.1 %

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $593.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $603.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $534.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

