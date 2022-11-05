Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 170.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,360,000 after acquiring an additional 779,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,949,000 after acquiring an additional 618,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,652,914,000 after acquiring an additional 390,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVB. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $167.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.28%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

