16,000 Shares in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of MX opened at $9.54 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $22.28. The company has a market cap of $428.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $101.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

