SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,708 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after buying an additional 370,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after buying an additional 246,914 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after buying an additional 240,526 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 261,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,589,000 after buying an additional 239,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB opened at $213.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.28. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $206.35 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $351.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

