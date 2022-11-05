111 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,760 shares of company stock valued at $8,715,116. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $264.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.88 and its 200 day moving average is $217.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $270.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

