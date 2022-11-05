Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 315 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 51.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $140.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 79.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.