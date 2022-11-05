Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 593 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,424,599 shares in the company, valued at $738,970,338.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,236,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

IPG Photonics stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.30. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $176.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.60.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

