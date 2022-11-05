Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $80.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $81.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.81.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

