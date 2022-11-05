Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $54,184,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 130.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,957,000 after acquiring an additional 208,455 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cigna Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,051 shares of company stock worth $5,857,541 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $322.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $328.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

