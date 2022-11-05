21,354 Shares in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,354 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZD. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $29,116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $69,176,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.19.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

