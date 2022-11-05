Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG opened at $161.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $162.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

