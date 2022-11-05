abrdn plc Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 252.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $282.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.13. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENPH. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.04.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,428 shares of company stock valued at $44,529,298. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

