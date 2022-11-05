68,605 Shares in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.18% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

