MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 55.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in MSCI by 76.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in MSCI by 7.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock opened at $460.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $440.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.19. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $6,456,018. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.25.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

