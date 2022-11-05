Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys Shares of 7,668 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 199,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 160,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,324,000.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $51.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $70.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

