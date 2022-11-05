Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 12.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth $437,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Franklin Electric by 9.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $81.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $472,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,478,996.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $472,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,997 shares in the company, valued at $12,478,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,449. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

