Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $850,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.45.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $323.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.25 and a 200-day moving average of $289.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

