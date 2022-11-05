Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Twilio were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio Trading Down 34.6 %

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.54.

NYSE TWLO opened at $42.74 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average of $86.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

