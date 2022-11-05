Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RRX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

