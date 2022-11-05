Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,620,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,961,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,763,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

