Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 385,263 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 871.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,263 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 9.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,382,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,643,000 after buying an additional 1,800,973 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,746,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,996,000 after buying an additional 162,876 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Flex by 16.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,263,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,975,000 after buying an additional 1,866,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Flex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,035,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,669,000 after buying an additional 176,865 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $1,003,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $1,003,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $74,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,400.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,989. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

