Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Intuit by 336.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intuit by 15.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $361.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $411.28 and a 200-day moving average of $414.46. The stock has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

