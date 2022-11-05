Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,350,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,465,000 after buying an additional 125,923 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 500,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,551,000 after buying an additional 17,060 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 48,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 47,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU opened at $36.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

