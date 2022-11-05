Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143,794 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. Barclays cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

