Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 461 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 222,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,159,000 after buying an additional 36,099 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 46,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 653,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,224,000 after buying an additional 140,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,933 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $68.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.42 and its 200-day moving average is $94.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

