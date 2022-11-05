Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 73,468 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,468 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Textron were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 401.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 53.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra upped their price target on Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Textron Stock Performance

Textron Dividend Announcement

Shares of TXT opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.07%.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.