Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Nikola were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nikola by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Nikola by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

Insider Activity

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,877,310.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,501,120 shares of company stock worth $5,403,451. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.