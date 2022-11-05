Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 4,825 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $12,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $133.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

