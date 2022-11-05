Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Roper Technologies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,573,000 after acquiring an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $396.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $501.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

