Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $12.32 Million Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Aramark worth $12,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Aramark by 1.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Aramark by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 108.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 1.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aramark from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

